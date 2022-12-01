

Former China leader Jiang Zemin dies, aged 96

Jiang took power in the aftermath of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, in which the military used deadly force to end the uprising, and led China towards its emergence as a global economic powerhouse.

The major bodies of China's ruling Communist Party (CCP) bodies announced his death through a letter that expressed "profound grief".

"Jiang Zemin passed away due to leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 96, it was announced on Wednesday," Xinhua reported.

His death came after all medical treatments had failed, it said. -AFP









