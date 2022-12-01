Video
Thursday, 1 December, 2022
New Zealand win series after third ODI against India washed out

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

New Zealand's Kane Williamson holds the series trophy after the third and final ODI against India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 30, 2022. photo: AFP



CHRISTCHURCH, NOV 30: New Zealand clinched a 1-0 series win over India after the third and final ODI was abandoned in Christchurch on Wednesday.
Rain forced players from Hagley Oval following the 18th over of New Zealand's chase, with the home side 104-1 after India had been dismissed for 219 in the 48th over.
Play never resumed, meaning there was no result as the Black Caps needed to face a minimum 20 overs for an official match to be registered.
New Zealand were well placed to push for victory thanks to an opening stand of 97 between Finn Allen (57) and Devon Conway (38 not out).
The outcome nevertheless hands the Black Caps a series win that cements their status as the world's top-ranked ODI side 10 months out from the World Cup in India.
After winning the first match in Auckland by seven wickets, both remaining fixtures were washed out, including the second game in Hamilton which lasted just 13 overs.
Wicketkeeper Tom Latham said his New Zealand team could take plenty of confidence from Wednesday's abandoned game.
Allen's fourth ODI half-century featured eight fours and one six. His aggression was a contrast to a more watchful approach from the Indian top order.
Recalled pace bowler Adam Milne and allrounder Daryl Mitchell both took three wickets as the Black Caps employed a seam-based attack to good effect on a green Hagley Oval pitch.
Dropped for game two, Milne (3-57) celebrated his recall with a sharp opening spell in which he claimed openers Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan, before later returning to remove danger man Suryakumar Yadav cheaply.Indian allrounder Washington Sundar scored 51 off 64 balls, reviving an innings which was teetering at 121-5 when he arrived at the crease in the 26th over.
India play the first of three ODIs against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday.
New Zealand's next assignment is a two-Test series in Pakistan starting just after Christmas.    -AFP


