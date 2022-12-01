Players to watch today

Croatia and Belgium are going to take on each other today at 9:00pm (BST) as Canada and Morocco will engage at the same time. Samurai Blues Japan will face flying Spain while Germany will meet with Costa Rica in the rest two matches of the day. Both the games are scheduled to start at 1:00am (BST). The stars who can make big impacts today are discussed here.



Croatia vs Belgium

Luka Modric, Croatia

After goal-less draw against Morocco, Croatia crushed Cana 4-1. Captain Luka Modric, a multi-talented midfielder and the game maker had been phenomenal in earlier games but stars like Ivan Perisic and Mario Pasalic failed to display their standards.

Andrej Kramaric, who scored twice against Canada and Lovro Majer will be key Croatian match makers today.

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium

After narrowly escaped 1-0 victory over Canada, Belgium succumbed to Morocco 2-0. Lukaku, the 29-year old Belgians striker is the country's leading all-time scorer with 68 goals in 102 appearances, must be showing his class today to survive in the event.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who denied penalty taken by Alphonso Davies and Michy Batshuayi will play crucial rules today as well.



Canada vs Morocco

Romain Saiss, Morocco

Morocco stunned defending World Cup runners-up Croatia 0-0 in their first game. Saiss, who featured 63 times for the national team since earning his first cap back in 2012, scored at 73rd minutes against Belgium to give a lead, is the big name to watch for Morocco today.

Alphonso Davies, Canada

Canada emits from the tournament losing both of the previous games, are going to play their last game in the event, must be looking for a consolidation victory today. Despite missing out a penalty shoot against Belgium, the Bayern Munich's left-sided attacking midfielder Alphonso Davies will still remain the Canadian man to look on today alongside Jonathan David and Cyle Larin.



Spain vs Japan

Ferran Torres, Spain

Torres, a versatile performer who scored twice against Costa Rica, is the key part of the Spain attack while Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Gavi, Carlos Soler, Alvaro Morata combining a speediest side of the event and a hot contender of trophy.

Shuichi Gonda, Japan

The 33-year-old Japan's goalkeeper Gonda, the key man behind Germany seizure in their tournament starter, saved four goals in 20 seconds and eventually named the Player of the Match, that they sealed 2-1 though they concede 1-0 defeat against Costa Rica. The Samurai Blue's wall in front of the post will be enough to keep Spain attackers at bay for most of the game.

Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano, the scorer duo against Germany alongside Takumi Minamino will be big Japanese names today.



Germany vs Costa Rica

Manuel Neuer, Germany

The 1-1 draw against Spain kept Germany alive as they conceded two goals against Japan. Captain Manuel Neueris is still the biggest hope for the Germans in the do or die match today against easier opponent Costa Rica.

Another veteran Thomas Mller, who failed to impress Germany shirts, need to find net to rescue German emit today since they need to score as many goals as they can.

Bryan Ruiz, Costa Rica

After 7-0 succumb to Spain, Costa Rica stunned Japan 1-0. Ruiz, the national team's most-capped player, lies fourth in the nation's all-time scoring charts with 29 goals next to his name, will be key today alongside Keysher Fuller.

















