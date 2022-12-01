Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 December, 2022, 11:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India team to reach Bangladesh today

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

A full strength Indian team will reach Bangladesh today (Thursday) for a first bilateral series in Bangladesh since 2015.
The India side, a close neighbour of Bangladesh is scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests over the month. Both squads will be led by Rohit Sharma.
India named a strong team for both the formats of the cricket but notably, Jasprit Bumrah - currently recovering from a back injury - has not been included in either team. Prithvi Shaw doesn't find a place either.
In the last bilateral series in 2015, India lost their first ever ODI series to Bangladesh by 2-1. The solitary Test between the two teams was drawn. India held the edge before rain washed out the game.
A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official informed that the India team will land here at 6:40 pm. They will do their first practice here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Their tour will start with ODI series with the first match on December 4 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The second match will also be held at the same venue on December 7 before the two teams play their final ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on December 10.
Chattogram will also host the first Test, slated for December 14-18. The two teams will then travel back to Dhaka for series-ending Test from December 22-26.
India will return to their country on December 27.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'No politics': Iran and USA fans mix at World Cup game
Unspecified virus sweeps through England camp on eve of Pakistan Test
New Zealand win series after third ODI against India washed out
Players to watch today
India team to reach Bangladesh today
Tigresses seal seven-wicket victory in warm-up match
England power into World Cup last 16
LGBTQ Arabs fear backlash after WC 'spotlight'


Latest News
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
Man murdered by 'younger brother'
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
JU butterfly fair at JU on Friday
Remittances to lower income countries ease in 2022: World Bank
Maradona would be 'super happy': Messi
India’s G20 agenda to be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, decisive: Modi
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Mexico defeat Saudi Arabia but fail to make World Cup last 16
Most Read News
Pulisic sinks Iran as USA advance in World Cup duel
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Tax return submission deadline extended till Dec 31
Tunisia out of World Cup despite shock win over much-changed France
Bike rider shot dead, another injured in Rangamati
PM reaffirms optimism to resolve Teesta water sharing issue with India
Woman killed in Nilphamari road mishap
4th vaccine dose for elderly, pregnant women recommended
45th BCS circular published; applications open Dec 10
PM directs to carry out Bangabandhu Memorial Trust activities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft