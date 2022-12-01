India team to reach Bangladesh today

A full strength Indian team will reach Bangladesh today (Thursday) for a first bilateral series in Bangladesh since 2015.

The India side, a close neighbour of Bangladesh is scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests over the month. Both squads will be led by Rohit Sharma.

India named a strong team for both the formats of the cricket but notably, Jasprit Bumrah - currently recovering from a back injury - has not been included in either team. Prithvi Shaw doesn't find a place either.

In the last bilateral series in 2015, India lost their first ever ODI series to Bangladesh by 2-1. The solitary Test between the two teams was drawn. India held the edge before rain washed out the game.

A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official informed that the India team will land here at 6:40 pm. They will do their first practice here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Their tour will start with ODI series with the first match on December 4 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The second match will also be held at the same venue on December 7 before the two teams play their final ODI at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on December 10.

Chattogram will also host the first Test, slated for December 14-18. The two teams will then travel back to Dhaka for series-ending Test from December 22-26.

India will return to their country on December 27. -BSS













