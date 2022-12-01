Tigresses seal seven-wicket victory in warm-up match

Bangladesh Women's tour of NZ Bangladesh national women's cricket team beat New Zealand XI Women by seven wickets in the practice match at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln in New Zealand on Wednesday.

Hosts opted to bat first winning the toss and were able post 124 runs on the board for five wickets ridding on the bat of Saachi Shahri (not out 34), Hannah Rowe (not out 33) and Kate Ebrahim (26).

Sanjida Akter Meghla picked two wickets for 15 runs while Jahanara Alam took one for eight.

Chasing 125 runs, Bangladesh reached the target from 18 overs with seven wickets at hand. The 77-run opening partnership between Murshida Khatun (38) and Dilara Akter (24) laid the winning foundation for the visitors. Skipper Nigar Sultana scored 19 as Fargana Haque Pinkey and Rumana Ahmed were unbeaten on 17 and nine runs respectively to confirm Bangladesh's victory.

Bangladesh are now in New Zealand to play three WT20i matches and as many WODIs. T20i matches are scheduled to take place on December 2, 4 and 7 while the ODIs will be held on December 11, 14 and 17 respectively.












