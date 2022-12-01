Video
Home Sports

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Germany needs a win, Spain's help to play next round

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
MAHTAB UDDIN

Germany's head coach Hans-Dieter Flick leads a training session of his team at the Al Shamal Stadium in Al Shamal, north of Doha on November 29, 2022, during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football tournament. photo: AFP

The four times champion Germany is all set to play its match of survival against Costa Rica in Group-E in the FIFA World Cup 2022 at 1:00 am after Thursday midnight at retractable roof venue Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. To play the next round, the Germans have no alternative but to win as well as get some help from another group rival Spain.
Other rivals from the same group, Spain and Japan will engage at the same time at Khalifa International Stadium, in the capital Doha's suburb Ar-Rayyan.
At this moment, Spain is seating at the top in Group-E with four points and a plus-seven goals difference. Japan is holding second place with three points and zero goal difference. Costa Rica is third with three points and a minus-six goals difference with Germany at the bottom with one point and a minus-one goal difference.
FIFA's ranked 11 Germany which is playing its 20th World Cup this time must win over ranked 31 Costa Rica tonight in the last match of the group to be in a favourable condition to play the round of 16.
However, there involves a complex calculation for the winners of the 2014 World Cup to determine whether they can play the next round or not even if they can manage a win against the Costa Ricans.
Easy way
If Spain can win against Japan and Germany can win over Costa Rica, both the winners will get tickets to the round of 16. Thus, Spain will have seven and Germany four points and will advance as the group's top teams. This is the easiest calculation for the Germans.
Hard way-1
If Spain split points with Japan in the other match and Germany can beat Costa Rica by two goals, both Spain and Germany will confirm the next round. Spain will have five points while Germany will have four points and a plus-one goal difference. Although Germany and Japan will have the same four points while the Germans will be ahead due to goal differences.
Hard way-2
If Japan can beat Spain in their match and Germany can win over Costa Rica by nine goals, Japan will have six points while Germany has four points with a plus-eight goal difference and will move to the next round. Both Germany and Spain will have the same four points but the Germans will pass due to the goal difference.
The two, Germany and Costa Rica met only once 16 years ago on 9 June 2006 in the FIFA World Cup held in Germany where the host outplayed the opponent by 4-2.
In the other matches, in Group-F, Croatia will face Belgium and Canada will face Morocco at 09:00 pm.







