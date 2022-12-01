45th BCS exam application from Dec 10

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday published a circular for the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations for recruiting more civil servants in the administration.

As per the circular, some 2309 civil service officials and 1022 non-cadre government officials will be recruited through this BCS, said a statement issued by BPSC.

The online application process will begin at 10am on December 10 and will close at 6pm on December 31.

Under the this BCS, 574 general cadre officials including 274 in admin cadre, 80 in police cadre and 10 in foreign service cadre will be recruited.