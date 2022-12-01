PM gives directives to carry out activities of Bangabandhu Memorial Trust

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday presided over the regular general meeting of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust at her official residence Ganabhaban.

The Prime Minister inquired about different issues of the trust and gave various directives to carry out its different activities.

Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary K M Shakhawat Moon briefed reporters after the meeting. Trust members Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury and Nazrul Islam Khan, among others, were present at the meeting. -UNB











