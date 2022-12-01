7-day booster dose drive begins Dec 1

In accordance with the recommendation of National Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has announced a seven-day special drive to administer second and booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine across the country.

The programme will start on Thursday (December 1) and continue until December 7 this year. Those, who have missed the second dose of the vaccine, would also be able to take the vaccine during the drive, according to the DGHS plan.

Though the national committee suggested that the fourth dose (second booster) of the vaccine can be administered in the country, the DGHS authority hasn't yet taken any decision in this regards. The authority will soon set plans for how and when we will distribute them, according to the DGHS officials.

The DGHS plans that it would administer around 90 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at 15,984 centres across the country during the drive.

Dr Shamsul Haque, member secretary of the national Covid-19 vaccination programme, told media that the initiative was taken to celebrate the month of Bangladesh's victory in the Liberation War. The purpose of the drive is to administer doses of the shot to the population that has missed out so far.

"The doses will be administered to those waiting for their second or booster doses through the campaign, which kicks off in the month we achieved our independence," he said, adding, "Around 50 percent people are still waiting for booster doses. We are conducting this programme, so that they can receive the shots."

"The programme will be underway at all ward unions, upazilas, municipalities, city corporations, medical colleges and district hospitals," Dr Shamsul said, further adding, "The seven-day campaign will take place over six working days divided into three phases. We will conduct publicity campaigns on one day and administer vaccines on the other. So, in total, there will be three days of campaigns and three days of vaccination."

In response to query whether a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine would be administered, Dr Shamsul said they had asked for the opinion of the National Vaccination Technical Advisory Group on the matter. The committee recommended that the fourth dose can be administered.

He said, "They said that we can give out the fourth dose. We will soon set plans for how and when we will distribute them. But, at this point, I can say that we will give out the fourth dose and it will be through a national plan."

The WHO recommends that 70 percent of the population be vaccinated, he said. About 73 percent of Bangladeshis have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Ninety-five per cent of people above the age of 5 have received the first dose, 80 per cent have received the second dose and 52 per cent have received the third dose.













