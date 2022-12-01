Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of child

A Dhaka tribunal sentenced a man to death on Wednesday for killing a four-year-old child after rape in the city's Badda area nearly five years ago.

Judge Sabera Sultana Khanam of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 handed down the verdict in presence of the accused Shipon. Public prosecutor of the court, Afroza Farhana Ahmed, confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.

The case statement is that, police recovered the body of the child from Adarshanagar area under Badda Police Station on July 31in 2017.

A case was filed by the victim's father with Badda Police Station accusing Shipon.



















