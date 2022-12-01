Video
Home Back Page

Navy’s passing out parade held in Khulna

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

India's newly appointed High Commissioner Pranay Verma called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban in the city on Wednesday. photo : pid

KHULNA, Nov 30: Passing out parade marking the induction of B/2022 batch of 778 new entry sailors of Bangladesh Navy was held at BNS Titumir Parade Ground at Khalishpur in the city on Wednesday.
Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal attended as chief guest in the ceremony.
He congratulated the new entry sailors for their outstanding performance in the service related to national security and prosperity.
Addressing the newly inducted sailors, the chief guest said, the Bangladesh Navy has already been turned as a dynamic force by the able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He also called upon them to build up themselves worthy sailors implementing the education in future professional life which they acquire from the sailors school.
With retrospect of the spirit and sacrifice of the freedom fighters, the Navy chief urged the Navy men to go ahead with determination to defend the independence and sovereignty of the country at any cost.
Terming BD Navy has turned a modern force globally, he said, adding that Submarine, Fregate, Modern warship, helicopter, marine petrol aircraft and modern military equipments has been added in the naval fleet.
Two new maritime air patrol crafts have been included in navy fleet and at least five patrol crafts building works are ongoing at Khulna Shipyard, he said, adding that modern naval station, modern establishment, Bangabandhu Complex and upgrade training centre have been completed during present government's tenure.
Besides, government has planned to add ultra modern misile and guns with ICT based operating system in the naval fleet side by side two utility helicopters, three largest landing craft tanks (LCT) will also be added aiming for enhancing operational activities of BD navy, he added.
Earlier, the chief guest reviewed the smartly turned out parade and took salute at the march past.  
He distributed "Noubahini Pradhan Padak", "Kadomfhul Padak" and "Titumir Padak" to the three new entry sailors who obtained first, second and third positions for their outstanding performances while "Pritilata Waddedar' Padak to a woman sailor for her best performance.
The spectacular parade was witnessed, among others, by local high civil and military officials maintaining social distance and health guidelines.  


