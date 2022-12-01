Guatemala urged to ease visa process for Bangladeshis

Bangladesh urged Guatemala to ease the Guatemalan visa application process for Bangladeshi nationals, and explore the possibility to sign a visa waiver agreement for the diplomatic and official passport holders.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has made the proposal to the Foreign Minister of Guatemala, Mario Adolfo Bucaro Flores during a telephone conversation on Wednesday, a Foreign Ministry release said.

The Foreign Minister of Guatemala sought Bangladesh's support for his country's nomination of "Holy Week in Guatemala" to be included in UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Momen assured him of Bangladesh's full support, considering the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, it reads.

The Guatemalan Foreign Minister called Momen on Wednesday and discussed various matters of mutual cooperation in the bilateral and multilateral fronts, the two foreign ministers also reiterated their commitment to work together in the multilateral front to address global issues like tackling climate change, displacement of people, ensuring sustainable development, among others, the release said.

During the conversation, Foreign Minister Momen expressed satisfaction over the ever-growing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, based on similar values and principles.











