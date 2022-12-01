Army always ready to protect constitution and sovereignty: Gen Shafiuddin



Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed speaking at a regimental colour awarding ceremony in the annual commanding officers conference of six units of Bangladesh Army at Rajshahi Cantonment on Wednesday. photo : ispr

Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has ordered said this while speaking as the chief guest at the regimental colours presentation ceremony of 6 units of the Bangladesh Army held on Wednesday at the Bangladesh Infantry Regimental Centre, Rajshahi Cantonment.

Gen Shafiuddin also said that Bangladesh is moving forward at a fast pace with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh Army is being expanded and modernized to implement Forces Goal-2030. According to the military tradition of the Army, receiving Regimental Colorus is a matter of great honour for any unit. He urged all to be ready to face the challenges of 21st century through modern and up-to-date training.

The Chief of Army Staff delivered the opening speech at the annual captain's conference at the Bangladesh Infantry Regimental Centre and exchanged views on the development of the regiment, increasing professional skills and various activities conducted at home and abroad.

The Army Chief recalled the glorious tradition of Bangladesh Infantry Regiment, active contribution in the service of the country.

At this time, a combined smart team paraded and saluted the army chief. Holders and bearers of glorious traditions Regimental colours are awarded to a unit or regiment in recognition of its special contribution to the service of the Bangladesh Army and the motherland and its success in various training and operational activities.

Following this, Bangladesh Army's 11 SP Regiment Artillery, 37 AD Regiment Artillery, 19 Engineer Construction Battalion, 25 Bir (Support Battalion), 29 Bir and 34 Bir participated in today's Colours Parade and officially received the regimental flag from the Chief Guest.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) Army Training and Doctrine Command Lt. Gen. Ahmad Tabrez Shams Chowdhury, SBP, BSP, NDC, PSC, MPhil. Adjutant General of Bangladesh Army Major General Md. Moshfequr Rahman, SGP, SUP, NDC, PSC and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 11 Infantry Division and Area Commander Bogra Area Major General Md. Khaled-al-Mamun, PBGM, NDC, PSC and other seniors officials and high-ranking officers of the local civil administration and army personnel of various ranks were present.











RAJSHAHI, Nov, 30: The army to always be ready to protect the country's constitution and sovereignty in addition to fulfilling their professional duties.Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed has ordered said this while speaking as the chief guest at the regimental colours presentation ceremony of 6 units of the Bangladesh Army held on Wednesday at the Bangladesh Infantry Regimental Centre, Rajshahi Cantonment.Gen Shafiuddin also said that Bangladesh is moving forward at a fast pace with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh Army is being expanded and modernized to implement Forces Goal-2030. According to the military tradition of the Army, receiving Regimental Colorus is a matter of great honour for any unit. He urged all to be ready to face the challenges of 21st century through modern and up-to-date training.The Chief of Army Staff delivered the opening speech at the annual captain's conference at the Bangladesh Infantry Regimental Centre and exchanged views on the development of the regiment, increasing professional skills and various activities conducted at home and abroad.The Army Chief recalled the glorious tradition of Bangladesh Infantry Regiment, active contribution in the service of the country.At this time, a combined smart team paraded and saluted the army chief. Holders and bearers of glorious traditions Regimental colours are awarded to a unit or regiment in recognition of its special contribution to the service of the Bangladesh Army and the motherland and its success in various training and operational activities.Following this, Bangladesh Army's 11 SP Regiment Artillery, 37 AD Regiment Artillery, 19 Engineer Construction Battalion, 25 Bir (Support Battalion), 29 Bir and 34 Bir participated in today's Colours Parade and officially received the regimental flag from the Chief Guest.General Officer Commanding (GOC) Army Training and Doctrine Command Lt. Gen. Ahmad Tabrez Shams Chowdhury, SBP, BSP, NDC, PSC, MPhil. Adjutant General of Bangladesh Army Major General Md. Moshfequr Rahman, SGP, SUP, NDC, PSC and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 11 Infantry Division and Area Commander Bogra Area Major General Md. Khaled-al-Mamun, PBGM, NDC, PSC and other seniors officials and high-ranking officers of the local civil administration and army personnel of various ranks were present.