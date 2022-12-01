Video
Home Back Page

Bangladesh, India can solve all problems thru dialogue: PM

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Diplomatic Correspondent

India's newly appointed High Commissioner Pranay Verma called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban in the city on Wednesday. photo : pid

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma said on Wednesday that Bangladesh always gets highest priority from India (his country) as it has a policy for its neighbouring countries.
"India has a policy for its neighbouring countries. In this regard, Bangladesh has the highest priority. Bangladesh always gets priority in any case," he said.
Newly-appointed High commissioner Pranay Verma said this while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday, according to a media briefing by Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhwat Moon.  
Calling Bangladesh "a very good friend" of India, the envoy said Bangladesh and India will work together to curb terrorism in this region.
During the meeting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh and India could resolve all outstanding issues including Teesta river water sharing through dialogue.
"Bangladesh never allowed terrorism," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said adding that the terrorism has no religion or boundary. "Awami League never ever pampers terrorism and it never allows using of Bangladesh soil for the purpose," she said.
She urged the Indian businessmen to come up with their investments to 100 economic zones of her country.
Verma said trade and connectivity between Bangladesh and India have increased remarkably in recent times.
During the meeting, Sheikh Hasina and Verma both also discussed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) for facilitating economic relations between the two neighbouring countries.
Verma said India will cooperate with Bangladesh in power and energy sector. He appreciated the socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Stating that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dedicated his entire life to the people of the country, Sheikh Hasina said following the Bangabandhu's dedication, she herself is also devoting her life to the countrymen.
Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present.


