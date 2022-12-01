Banking Events

Banking Events

ONE Bank Ltd Managing Director Md. Monzur Mofiz inaugurating Savar Sub-Branch under its Ganakbari (EPZ) Branch at Babul Tower, Savar Thana Road, Savar Model Thana, Dhaka on Tuesday. Prominent local businessmen and high officials of ONE Bank are also present in the ceremony.The newly appointed Managing Director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Md. Abdul Jabber paying profound tribute to the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 recently. The Deputy Managing Directors Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Khan Iqubal Hossain and Salma Banu along with the concerned Senior Executives of the bank are also present on the occasion.