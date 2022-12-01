

Sonali Bank inks deal with Ctg District Bar Association

Sonali Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Subhash Chandra Das and Secretary of Chittagong District Bar Association Advocate AHM Ziauddin singed in the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation.

Among others, President of Chittagong District Bar Association Advocate Abu Mohammad Hashem, Sonali Bank Limite General Manager Md. Ali Ashraf Abu Taher, General Manager of GMO Chattogram Md. Musa Khan, Deputy General Manager Md. Atikur Rahman, Bank officials and Members of Chittagong District Bar Association were also present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, Members of Chittagong District Bar Association will pay their subscription fees through online by using Sonali Bank payment gateway services stay at home.





Sonali Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Chittagong District Bar Association to collect the annual subscription and fees through the Sonali payment gateway that was held in conference room at General Manager's Office Chattogram on Monday, says a press release.Sonali Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Subhash Chandra Das and Secretary of Chittagong District Bar Association Advocate AHM Ziauddin singed in the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation.Among others, President of Chittagong District Bar Association Advocate Abu Mohammad Hashem, Sonali Bank Limite General Manager Md. Ali Ashraf Abu Taher, General Manager of GMO Chattogram Md. Musa Khan, Deputy General Manager Md. Atikur Rahman, Bank officials and Members of Chittagong District Bar Association were also present on the occasion.Under the agreement, Members of Chittagong District Bar Association will pay their subscription fees through online by using Sonali Bank payment gateway services stay at home.