SIBL funds farmers at Gopalganj Krishi Utshab 2022

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) recently distributed agricultural finance among farmers at an event "Krishi Utshab 2022" in Bangabandhu Academy for Poverty Alleviation and Rural Development (BAPARD), Gopalganj.NeoSTAR Innovation organized the agri-fair. Dr. Atiur Rahman, former governor of Bangladesh Bank, handed over cheques of SIBL to the farmers, says a press release.Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, Md. Mohibul Kadir, Khulna Zonal Head, Syed Shamim Al Azad, Manager of Bangabandhu Samadhi Soudho Branch, along with local dignitaries, farmers are also present in the programme.