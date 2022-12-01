Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 December, 2022, 11:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dhaka-Incheon direct cargo flights launched by TAD Logistic

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

TAD Logistic has launched direct cargo flights between Dhaka to Incheon (South Korea). The third flight was operated last Saturday, said a media release on Monday.
According to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), this fiscal year, Korea will export a diverse range of garments such as underwear, denim, shirts, jackets and pullovers worth $1 billion.
Bangladeshi entrepreneurs now have an opportunity to capture the Korean market as garment manufacturing is increasingly moving out of China due to continued cost increases, business people say. Korea currently sources 34% of its apparel demand from Beijing.
Tad Group Managing Director, Md. Ashikur Rahman Tuhin said, " This direct flight will operate twice a week. Based on demand, we want to increase the number of flights to five per week. This will increase the export of perishable products from Bangladesh. The major exports from Bangladesh to South Korea are leather, leather products, crab, RMG, fish and human hair."
He also said that now entrepreneurs are looking for reliable options to import and export products to keep pace with market demand and maintain business continuity. This service will save time and ensure the arrival of any urgent product within one day.
According to a data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh's share of the Korean apparel market has been increasing since 2017, albeit at a slower pace, and in fiscal year 2022 it earned $440 million in export revenue, which is more than 4%.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Sonali Bank inks deal with Ctg District Bar Association
SIBL funds farmers at Gopalganj Krishi Utshab 2022
‘BD, Lanka shouldn’t compete for the same objective’
Dhaka-Incheon direct cargo flights launched by TAD Logistic
Thai renews VFS Global to handle visa applications in BD
Stocks rise on fresh stakes
Book publishers demand duty-free paper import


Latest News
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
Man murdered by 'younger brother'
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
JU butterfly fair at JU on Friday
Remittances to lower income countries ease in 2022: World Bank
Maradona would be 'super happy': Messi
India’s G20 agenda to be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, decisive: Modi
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Mexico defeat Saudi Arabia but fail to make World Cup last 16
Most Read News
Pulisic sinks Iran as USA advance in World Cup duel
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Tax return submission deadline extended till Dec 31
Tunisia out of World Cup despite shock win over much-changed France
Bike rider shot dead, another injured in Rangamati
PM reaffirms optimism to resolve Teesta water sharing issue with India
Woman killed in Nilphamari road mishap
4th vaccine dose for elderly, pregnant women recommended
45th BCS circular published; applications open Dec 10
PM directs to carry out Bangabandhu Memorial Trust activities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft