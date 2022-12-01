Stocks rise on fresh stakes

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose on Wednesday as the investors took fresh stakes mostly in IT companies.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, advanced 23.48 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 6,235. DSES, the Shariah-based index, gained 10.75 points or 0.79 per cent to close at 1,370. Among other indices, the DS30, the blue-chip index, rose 13.64 points or 0.62 per cent to close at 2,214.

Another important indicator of the market, DSE turnover rose to Tk 449.3 crore from Tk 334 crore on Tuesday. Of the issues traded, 51 advanced, 26 declined, and 227 did not see any price movement.

Amara Network has topped the transaction. The company's shares worth Tk 24.48 crore were traded. Genex Infosys is on the second place in the list of transactions. The shares of the company were traded for Tk 20.51 crore. Chartered Life Insurance's shares of Tk 20.26 crore have risen to the third position in the top list of transactions.

Other companies in the top list of transactions include Bashundhara Paper, Robi Aziata, Beximco Pharma, Beximco Limited Navana Pharma, Sea-Pearl Hotel and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation.

The share price of Munnu Ceramics has increased the most on this day. The closing price of Munnu Ceramics was Tk 101.80 on Tuesday. After trading on Wednesday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 109.90. The share price of the company increased by Tk 8.10 or 7.95 per cent.

Other top gainers on DSE include Munnu Agro Machinery 7.48 per cent, Gemini Sea Food 7.48 per cent, Sonali Ansh 7.48 per cent, Amara Network 7.26 per cent, Unique Hotels 5.30 per cent, Amara Technology 5. .11 per cent, Advent Pharma 4.98 per cent, Paper Processing 4.37 per cent and Beacon Pharma 4.30 per cent.

Orion Infusion's share price has fallen the most on this day. The closing price of Orion Infusion was Tk 524.40 on Tuesday, the previous business day. After trading today, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 485.10. The share price of the company fell by Tk 39.30 or 7.49 per cent.

Other top decliners on the DSE included Chartered Life Insurance 5.41 per cent, Apex Foods 3.31 per cent, BD Welding 2.79 per cent, Progressive Life Insurance 2.51 per cent, Padma Life Insurance 1.91 per cent, Forest Life Insurance fell by 1.27 per cent, Prime Life Insurance by 1.25 per cent, Sonali Paper by 1.02 per cent and MB Pharma by 0.99 per cent.

At the CSE the overall value CASPI increased by 89 points. Tk 6.92 crore has been traded in the market. Of the 152 firms that participated in the transaction, 38 rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 12 has decreased and the price of 102 has remained unchanged.















