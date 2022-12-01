

BGMEA seeks faster, simplified customs bond services

The trade association also called for removing complexities in the process of including description of raw materials and other related materials with their HS code in bond licences.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the request during his meeting with CBC Commissioner (Dhaka South) Mohammad Ahsanul Haque, and CBC Commissioner (Dhaka North) Md. Azizur Rahman at the CBC office in Dhaka on Monday.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim was also present at the meeting.

The BGMEA leaders apprised the CBC commissioners of the problems being faced by the RMG factories with regard to customs bond related services.

They sought cooperation of CBC to remove all obstacles in the customs bond related issues.

Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry aims to increase its global market share in the coming days.

The sector needs faster services to reduce lead time and the cost incurred due to delayed services, he said.

In order to seize the opportunities that lie ahead of the RMG industry, business procedures, especially customs and bond related ones should be made more simplified and quicker, Faruque Hassan added.

The two commissioners listened to the BGMEA leaders and assured of their cooperation address the issues raised in the meeting. UNB











