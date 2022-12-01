Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 December, 2022, 11:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI to distribute winter clothes among cold hit people

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) have decided to distribute winter clothes to the poor in winter prone areas across the country this year as well.
 During the second meeting of FBCCI standing committee on relief and rehabilitation held on Wednesday the federation leaders took the decision to distribute the clothes through district chamber bodies and trade associations.
Speakers suggested giving priority to northern districts during distribution. Chairing the meeting, FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said trade associations will distribute clothes side by side with the district chambers.
He urged the FBCCI directors and the associations related to apparels to come forward to help increase the area of winter clothing distribution.
FBCCI Vice President Md. Amin Helaly said the federation may not be able to distribute winter clothes to all the needy people; the organization does not have that capacity. However, other business people of the country will feel encouraged by FBCCI initiative. Gradually all the businessmen of the country will come forward in such social activities.
In addition to distributing winter clothes among cold hit people, initiatives will also be taken to provide small amounts of cash, sewing machines and rickshaws to the very poor, said director in-charge of the committee Mohammed Bazlur Rahman. He urged businessmen to come forward in this regard.
Chairman of the committee Md. Abul Khair Morselin praised the FBCCI Board of Directors for arranging the distribution of winter clothes across the country every year.
Participating in open discussion, speakers called for assistance of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief in distribution of the winter clothes.
FBCCI  Director MGR Nasir Majumder, Shafiqul Islam Vorosha, Hafez Harun, Abu Motaleb, Md. Iqbal Shahriar, Shaheen Ahmed, Md. Naser, Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu), Akkas Mahood, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Committee Co-Chairmen Azizul Hoque, Yakub Hossen Malik, Md Abdul Wadud, and others were present.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Sonali Bank inks deal with Ctg District Bar Association
SIBL funds farmers at Gopalganj Krishi Utshab 2022
‘BD, Lanka shouldn’t compete for the same objective’
Dhaka-Incheon direct cargo flights launched by TAD Logistic
Thai renews VFS Global to handle visa applications in BD
Stocks rise on fresh stakes
Book publishers demand duty-free paper import


Latest News
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
Man murdered by 'younger brother'
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
JU butterfly fair at JU on Friday
Remittances to lower income countries ease in 2022: World Bank
Maradona would be 'super happy': Messi
India’s G20 agenda to be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, decisive: Modi
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Mexico defeat Saudi Arabia but fail to make World Cup last 16
Most Read News
Pulisic sinks Iran as USA advance in World Cup duel
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Tax return submission deadline extended till Dec 31
Tunisia out of World Cup despite shock win over much-changed France
Bike rider shot dead, another injured in Rangamati
PM reaffirms optimism to resolve Teesta water sharing issue with India
Woman killed in Nilphamari road mishap
4th vaccine dose for elderly, pregnant women recommended
45th BCS circular published; applications open Dec 10
PM directs to carry out Bangabandhu Memorial Trust activities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft