FBCCI to distribute winter clothes among cold hit people

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) have decided to distribute winter clothes to the poor in winter prone areas across the country this year as well.

During the second meeting of FBCCI standing committee on relief and rehabilitation held on Wednesday the federation leaders took the decision to distribute the clothes through district chamber bodies and trade associations.

Speakers suggested giving priority to northern districts during distribution. Chairing the meeting, FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu said trade associations will distribute clothes side by side with the district chambers.

He urged the FBCCI directors and the associations related to apparels to come forward to help increase the area of winter clothing distribution.

FBCCI Vice President Md. Amin Helaly said the federation may not be able to distribute winter clothes to all the needy people; the organization does not have that capacity. However, other business people of the country will feel encouraged by FBCCI initiative. Gradually all the businessmen of the country will come forward in such social activities.

In addition to distributing winter clothes among cold hit people, initiatives will also be taken to provide small amounts of cash, sewing machines and rickshaws to the very poor, said director in-charge of the committee Mohammed Bazlur Rahman. He urged businessmen to come forward in this regard.

Chairman of the committee Md. Abul Khair Morselin praised the FBCCI Board of Directors for arranging the distribution of winter clothes across the country every year.

Participating in open discussion, speakers called for assistance of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief in distribution of the winter clothes.

FBCCI Director MGR Nasir Majumder, Shafiqul Islam Vorosha, Hafez Harun, Abu Motaleb, Md. Iqbal Shahriar, Shaheen Ahmed, Md. Naser, Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu), Akkas Mahood, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Committee Co-Chairmen Azizul Hoque, Yakub Hossen Malik, Md Abdul Wadud, and others were present.













