Thursday, 1 December, 2022, 11:17 AM
TikTok, JAAGO to launch Digital Safety campaign

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

Leading short video platform TikTok, in partnership with JAAGO foundation, is launching a new campaign in Bangladesh called "Shabdhan e Online e" to help promote online safety among the youth of the country.
The 6-month-long campaign aims to create awareness among the youth around the responsible use of online platforms, says a press release.
To combat the challenges of cybercrimes including social media harassment, scams and fraud, and to help build more understanding of the youth about online safety, TikTok and JAAGO will conduct day-long workshops in 16 districts of Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions for the local social media influencers and youth.
The local youth community will also be provided information through the Online Safety Sessions alongside the workshops. These interactive sessions will discuss the safe use of the internet, the diverse use of social media, how to stay safe from cyberbullying and the importance of positive content-making in youth development.
As part of the district's Online Safety sessions, the participants will be assigned to prepare and share video content from their social media profiles in a unique way that promotes positivity towards the safe use of social media.
In order to register for the workshops, please one may visit Registration for Shabdhan e Online e
The campaign will empower and build the capacity of hundreds of young social media influencers and content creators from 16 targeted districts who will promote their takeaways from the project intervention on a large scale.
The safety of its users is TikTok's utmost priority. The company is fully committed to ensuring the safety of Bangladesh's digital community, as it continues implementing policies and protocols to proactively identify and prevent attempts to share inappropriate content on the platform. TikTok is consistently fortifying its safety features to protect its users from content that violates its Community Guidelines. This partnership with JAAGO Foundation is another step in the right direction for a digitally safe Bangladesh.








