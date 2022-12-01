

Rangs Industries signs MoU with Kore Search

By this agreement Kore Search will provide trained fresh graduates, interns and contractual employees to Rangs Industries Limited, says a press release.

Pervaz Mahmud Sabuz (Deputy Manager-HR, Rangs Industries Ltd) and Kazi Naim (Founder & CEO - Kore Search) have signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations at Rangs Bhabon, Bijoy Sarani, Dhaka.

Apart from that, Arunima Das (Assistant Manager-HR, Rangs Industries Ltd), Md. Anamul Azad Khan (Assistant Manager-HR, Rangs Electronics Ltd.) were present there during the signing.







