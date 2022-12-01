X Ceramics bags Gold awards at Ceramics Expo



Prime Minister' Private Industry Advisor Salman F Rahman )5th from right) handing over the Gold Awards to X Ceramics Group Managing Director Mahin Mazher at a function at a city hotel, recently.

Prime Minister' Private Industry Advisor Salman F Rahman handed over the Gold Awards to X Ceramics Group Managing Director Mahin Mazher at a function at a city hotel, said a news release.

Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA) organized the three-day expo at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.

Some 90 companies from 15 countries participated at the expo with 200 brands. Regarding this achievement, Managing Director Mahin Mazher termed the awards of international ceramic expo leads inspiration for X Ceramics to produce more advanced products in the future.

"Skilled workforce trained by X Ceramics are behind this success who maintain international standards in products and services," he said.

X Ceramics participated in the ceramic exhibition at with four brands namely Xmonica, Xmonalisa, XAlexander and Venus.

Local producers export ceramic products to more than 50 countries with an annual income of around five billion taka. Around 0.5 million people are directly and indirectly in employed the sector.











