Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 December, 2022, 11:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Notundhora Group MD gets Dadasaheb Phalke award

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Notundhora Group MD gets Dadasaheb Phalke award

Notundhora Group MD gets Dadasaheb Phalke award

Dr. Md. Shadi-Uz-Zaman, Managing Director of Notundhora Group achieved the highest prestigious  "Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award- 2022" of Indian Film Industry in presence of renowned celebrities of Bollywood  for his outstanding contribution to business and social work, held at the Reliance Studio of Mumbai Film City recently, says a press release.
By having this prestigious award Shadi-Uz-Zaman brings glorious honor to Bangladesh, and this year he is the only fortunate one in the country who has been honored with this very rare award, says a press release.
The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, India Shri Bhupesh Baghel was present as Chief Guest.
Apart from this, the valuable Trophy of "Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards-2022"was inaugurated by the Cabinet Minister Sree Purushottom Rupala while Sree Nepheu Rao, the Chief Minister of Nagaland and Professor Jagadish Mukhi, the Governor of Asam wished the all out success of the award giving ceremony.
Dr. Md. Shadi-Uz-Zaman could not attend this gorgeous program due to his illness and on behalf of him Shahariar Swapan, President of DPIAF (Bangladesh Chapter) received it.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Sonali Bank inks deal with Ctg District Bar Association
SIBL funds farmers at Gopalganj Krishi Utshab 2022
‘BD, Lanka shouldn’t compete for the same objective’
Dhaka-Incheon direct cargo flights launched by TAD Logistic
Thai renews VFS Global to handle visa applications in BD
Stocks rise on fresh stakes
Book publishers demand duty-free paper import


Latest News
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
Man murdered by 'younger brother'
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
JU butterfly fair at JU on Friday
Remittances to lower income countries ease in 2022: World Bank
Maradona would be 'super happy': Messi
India’s G20 agenda to be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, decisive: Modi
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Mexico defeat Saudi Arabia but fail to make World Cup last 16
Most Read News
Pulisic sinks Iran as USA advance in World Cup duel
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Tax return submission deadline extended till Dec 31
Tunisia out of World Cup despite shock win over much-changed France
Bike rider shot dead, another injured in Rangamati
PM reaffirms optimism to resolve Teesta water sharing issue with India
Woman killed in Nilphamari road mishap
4th vaccine dose for elderly, pregnant women recommended
45th BCS circular published; applications open Dec 10
PM directs to carry out Bangabandhu Memorial Trust activities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft