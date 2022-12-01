

Notundhora Group MD gets Dadasaheb Phalke award

By having this prestigious award Shadi-Uz-Zaman brings glorious honor to Bangladesh, and this year he is the only fortunate one in the country who has been honored with this very rare award, says a press release.

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, India Shri Bhupesh Baghel was present as Chief Guest.

Apart from this, the valuable Trophy of "Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards-2022"was inaugurated by the Cabinet Minister Sree Purushottom Rupala while Sree Nepheu Rao, the Chief Minister of Nagaland and Professor Jagadish Mukhi, the Governor of Asam wished the all out success of the award giving ceremony.

Dr. Md. Shadi-Uz-Zaman could not attend this gorgeous program due to his illness and on behalf of him Shahariar Swapan, President of DPIAF (Bangladesh Chapter) received it.







