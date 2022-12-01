Video
Thursday, 1 December, 2022
Business

LankaBangla Foundation holds Free Eye Care Programme

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

LankaBangla Foundation holds Free Eye Care Programme

LankaBangla Foundation holds Free Eye Care Programme

A free eye care program was organized by LankaBangla Foundation, in collaboration with Bashundhara Eye Hospital and Research Institute and Zahurul Islam City Society, Aftabnagar, Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.
The programme was held at the premises adjacent to the head office of Zahurul Islam City Society located in Aftabnagar.
A team of experienced Ophthalmologists led by Prof. Dr. Md. Saleh Ahmed (MBBS, FCPS, Phaco and Retina Specialist), Founder Director of Bashundhara Eye Hospital & Research Institute provided all eye care related services to more than 300 people throughout the day and dispensed medicines among them free of cost.
Under the supervision of  A. K. M. Aminul Haque Faruk, Vice President, Zahurul Islam City Society, LankaBangla Finance's Head of Board Secretariat and Regulatory Affairs  Mostafa Kamal, FCA; Head of Branch Distribution and Management Division  Mohd. Mahfujul Islam; Zahurul Islam City Society's President, a prominent industrialist and social worker Mohammad Alamgir Hossain Dhali and founder President Engineer  Kamal Hossain along with other senior officials of all organizations were present at the program.
To make the 25-year anniversary of LankaBangla Finance special by providing free eye care services to the general people, LankaBangla Foundation has been organizing such programs in the country as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.


