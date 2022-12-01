

LankaBangla Foundation holds Free Eye Care Programme

The programme was held at the premises adjacent to the head office of Zahurul Islam City Society located in Aftabnagar.

A team of experienced Ophthalmologists led by Prof. Dr. Md. Saleh Ahmed (MBBS, FCPS, Phaco and Retina Specialist), Founder Director of Bashundhara Eye Hospital & Research Institute provided all eye care related services to more than 300 people throughout the day and dispensed medicines among them free of cost.

Under the supervision of A. K. M. Aminul Haque Faruk, Vice President, Zahurul Islam City Society, LankaBangla Finance's Head of Board Secretariat and Regulatory Affairs Mostafa Kamal, FCA; Head of Branch Distribution and Management Division Mohd. Mahfujul Islam; Zahurul Islam City Society's President, a prominent industrialist and social worker Mohammad Alamgir Hossain Dhali and founder President Engineer Kamal Hossain along with other senior officials of all organizations were present at the program.

To make the 25-year anniversary of LankaBangla Finance special by providing free eye care services to the general people, LankaBangla Foundation has been organizing such programs in the country as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.











