Thursday, 1 December, 2022, 11:16 AM
Dutch Investors planning to invest in BD Hi-Tech Park

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DBCCI) President Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser, met Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) Managing Director (Grade-1) Bikarna Kumar Ghosh at the latter's office on Sunday last.
Appreciating the decision for investment Ghose informed that a mega investor is already in pipeline for investing in Hi-Tech Park.  He hoped that a Bangladeshi business consortium may realized this opportunity to collaborate with the Dutch investors.
BIDA-DBCCI Delegation may keep a significant contribution to align this investment. DBCCI delegation may open more gateway for European investment as well as investment from Latin America.
DBCCI President Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser highlighted on the upcoming BIDA-DBCCI Delegation namely, "Bangladesh Investment Road Show in the BENELUX & Latin America-2023" which will be jointly organized by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DBCCI).
The event will be held from February 25 to March 8, next year in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Brazil and Argentina. Biswajit Roy, Coordinator of DBCCI were present at the meeting.


