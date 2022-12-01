Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 December, 2022, 11:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Novoair starts Jashore-Cox’s Bazar flights

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Business Correspondent

Novoair starts Jashore-Cox’s Bazar flights

Novoair starts Jashore-Cox’s Bazar flights

Novoair, one of the country's private passenger carriers has started direct flights between Jashore, a significant city of Khulna division, to beach city Cox's Bazar.
The flight was inaugurated by Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman at Jashore Airport on Wednesday while Novoair Managing Director Mofizur Rahman and Jashore airport Manager Reazul Islam Masoud were present, among others.
Initially, the airliner will operate the direct flight from Jashore to Cox's Bazar every Wednesday and Cox's Bazar to Jashore every Saturday, a press release issued in Dhaka said.
Meanwhile, the airliner offers a hotel free for three nights in Cox's Bazar for tourists. To avail of the offer, passengers are to purchase return couple tickets from Jashore to Cox's Bazar to Jashore route.
Earlier on November 17, the carrier started its other direct flights from the northern metropolitan city of Rajshahi to Cox's Bazar route.
Novoair operates daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Saidpur, Jashore, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Kolkata.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Events
Sonali Bank inks deal with Ctg District Bar Association
SIBL funds farmers at Gopalganj Krishi Utshab 2022
‘BD, Lanka shouldn’t compete for the same objective’
Dhaka-Incheon direct cargo flights launched by TAD Logistic
Thai renews VFS Global to handle visa applications in BD
Stocks rise on fresh stakes
Book publishers demand duty-free paper import


Latest News
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
Man murdered by 'younger brother'
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
JU butterfly fair at JU on Friday
Remittances to lower income countries ease in 2022: World Bank
Maradona would be 'super happy': Messi
India’s G20 agenda to be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, decisive: Modi
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Mexico defeat Saudi Arabia but fail to make World Cup last 16
Most Read News
Pulisic sinks Iran as USA advance in World Cup duel
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Tax return submission deadline extended till Dec 31
Tunisia out of World Cup despite shock win over much-changed France
Bike rider shot dead, another injured in Rangamati
PM reaffirms optimism to resolve Teesta water sharing issue with India
Woman killed in Nilphamari road mishap
4th vaccine dose for elderly, pregnant women recommended
45th BCS circular published; applications open Dec 10
PM directs to carry out Bangabandhu Memorial Trust activities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft