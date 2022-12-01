Video
Fashion Point to increase knit garment capacities

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Fashion Point Ltd. - a leading knit garment manufacturer based out of Dhaka - has been on a growth trajectory lately, despite market fluctuations.
Started in 1998, the company today produces around one million high-fashion knit garments a month that are shipped to markets like EU, China, South Korea among others, reports Apparel Resources.
According to KK Das, Chairman, Fashion Point, the company is getting lots of business queries from markets like India and South Korea,hence there is a need to increase capacities to accommodate those orders.
"I do not want to go big rather strategic expansion at small scale is what I am looking for," mentioned Das in an exclusive discussion with Apparel Resources.
Das further said that the company started its business 24 years ago with just 10 lines producing garments worth US $ 22,000.
"We gradually expanded our business over the years. Rented space wasn't allowing us to keep costs low and see any profits, therefore we purchased our own facility and shifted our entire operation there in 2010," averred Das, adding, "Basic products will not fetch you good revenues if capacities aren't good enough to accommodate bulk orders. We started doing hoodies, jackets and fleece jackets for men, women and kids and created our own niche in these categories"
For these products, Fashion Point has seen a demand in the Indian market of late which is why it has decided to increase knit garment capacities by 20 per cent which will make the total installed capacity to around 1.20 million pieces per month.
Further explaining about people's role in the company's growth, Das said automation is necessary to pace up with global trends but importance of people who are churning garments day in and day out can't be neglected either.
"Our workforce is contributing to my growth and, I believe, they are the reason that today we have crossed an annual turnover of US $ 30 million. As we are increasing capacities, this will help us generate more employment in the country," concluded Das.







