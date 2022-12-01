Video
Karnaphuli EPZ contributes $10 billion export in 16 years: Reports

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Correspondent

The Karnaphuli Export Processing Zone (KEPZ), over the course of 16 years, has so far brought in export earnings amounting to nearly US $ 10 billion.
KEPZ established by the government in 2006 currently accommodates 51 companies including two bicycle-related manufacturers, two electronics manufacturers, 29 garment manufacturers, two bag makers, two tent and outdoor product manufacturers, one furniture maker, 5 shoe and leather goods producers, and 3 service-based companies, has been steadily growing to boost the country's export earnings.
KEPZ  is located in North Patenga (some 3km away from the Chattogram EPZ) and is now vibrant with enterprises contributing to the Bangladesh's economic growth and creating a staggering 78,000 employment.
Inn the 2006-07 fiscal year, Karnaphuli EPZ began its journey with an investment of only US $ 1.91 million and a workforce of only 174 only to register US $ 9.86 million in export earnings in the next fiscal 2007-08 even as the investment amount only increased every year in the following years and more employment was created, according to Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority data.


