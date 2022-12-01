Video
SAPLING to hold regional dialogue on resilient food systems

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Correspondent

The South Asian Policy Leadership for Improved Nutrition and Growth (SAPLING), a multi-stakeholder platform, will organise regional discussions in Dhaka, Kathmandu, and New Delhi - aiming at strengthening regional collaboration and generating consensus for resilient food systems for nutrition across South Asia.
The first event will happen on 1st December 2022 in Dhaka followed by Kathmandu and New Delhi next year.
Funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, SAPLING aims to establish consensus among the five South Asian nations - Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and India - by mainstreaming evidence-based policy, action, and leadership.
Organised by BRAC in collaboration with IPE Global Limited, an Indian development sector organisation, the Dhaka event will host a regional and multi-sector mix of panellists and will bring together government and non-governmental sector leaders from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.  
The thematic areas for discussion include climate-smart food systems, post-harvest losses, and food safety standards, which will contribute towards tackling malnutrition, promoting healthy diets, and improving food systems across the region.
The Dhaka event December 1 next will be graced by Dr. Shamsul Alam, Honourable State Minister, Ministry of Planning of the Government of Bangladesh.






