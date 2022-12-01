Pvt sector credit growth slows amid liquidity shortage

The private sector credit growth dropped slightly to 13.91 per cent in October amid a liquidity shortage and a fall in imports.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the credit growth reached 13.91 per cent in the fourth month of the current financial year 2022-23, up from 13.93 per cent in earlier September.

The total domestic loans to private sector stood at Tk 13.89 lakh crore at the end of October, up Tk 13.79 lakh crore on a month earlier. The government's borrowing soared by 32.11 per cent in October compared with the same month in the past year. It stood at Tk 3.05 lakh crore at the end of October.

The overall domestic credit flow widened by 16.93 per cent in October followed by 16.42-per cent growth in September. The growth reached 14.07 per cent in August, hitting nearly BB monetary policy target of 14.1 per cent for FY23. Bankers said bankers were slow in lending due to ongoing liquidity shortage in the market.

In addition, imports have declined in recent months due to restrictions and scrutiny by the government and the central bank, they said. The BB reduced the private sector credit growth target for FY23 to 14.01 from 14.8 per cent in FY22 to control inflationary pressure. But it is still high considering the low interest rates in banks.

Besides, many people may now avoid taking loans considering the sluggish economic condition, bankers said. The point-to-point inflation in October was at 8.91 per cent.

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics recorded the overall inflation over 9 per cent in August and September, the highest since 2010-11 after the food inflation crossed a double-digit mark in the period.

The credit growth rate had declined since February 2019 with the rate plunging to 7.55 per cent in May 2021. After the withdrawal of Covid restrictions in 2021, the private sector credit growth started growing in line with the major growth in imports.

High imports created instabilities on commodity and currency markets. The trade deficit, which occurs when import payments exceed export earnings, hit a record high of $33.24 billion in the past financial year 2021-22.

The trade deficit was $7.54 billion in the July-September period of the current financial year 2022-23 compared with that of $6.77 billion in the same period in the past financial year, creating further pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

The foreign currency reserves in Bangladesh dropped to $34.05 billion on November 29 from $48.6 billion in August 2021. The exchange rate rose sharply to Tk 108 from Tk 84.8 against the US dollar within a year. The BB approved floating rate of dollars on September 14.

From July to November 29, BB sold $5.9 billion to banks to mitigate dollar shortage in financial sector which on the other hand mopped up equivalent amount of local currency from the banking system. The central bank sold $7.62 billion directly to banks in FY22 amid a shortage of the greenback on the market.







