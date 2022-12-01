Video
BD targets to earn $10b from leather sector by 2030

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Sharing a 5-point recommendation towards improving the development of fair industrial relations in Bangladesh's leather industry, industry insiders have claimed the Government has a target of earning US $ 10 billion from the leather sector by 2030 even as they stressed on improving the industrial relations to achieve the same.
Industry insiders said this at a recent meeting of the stakeholders organised jointly by the Tannery Workers Union and Solidarity Center-Bangladesh.
The reports further added that the five-point recommendation made by the stakeholders in the concept paper are namely establishing a permanent medical centre or hospital in the leather industrial estate, formulating a comprehensive strategy paper for the implementation of health and safety of workers and social compliance with the participation of employers, workers and all concerned; and ensuring prompt cooperation of the Directorate of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE).
It may be mentioned here that the leather sector is looked at as the next most potential after the readymade garment industry, in terms of exports.


