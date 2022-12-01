Video
Asian rice producing countries assert on enhancing co-op

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Correspondent

The Council for Partnership on Rice Research in Asia (CORRA), an international agency of Asia's sixteen rice producing country on Tuesday discussed enhancing regional cooperation in the rice production among the staple food producing countries in the Asia.
Agriculture Secretary M Sayedul Islam who attended the meeting as chief guest held at Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) in Gazipur in the outskirt of the city.
Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) hosted the meeting this year in collaboration with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI).
The meeting discussed the problems and possibilities in rice production, climate change and rice based food system, said the concerned officials familiar with the meeting.
The main objectives of the meeting was to asses, discuss and come to a consensus on collaborative actions and initiatives regarding principal issues and challenges facing the Asian and global rice industry.
The first day of the meeting was structured with an opening session followed by five different technical sessions on the topics such as CORRA member country updates on rice research initiatives, increasing resilience and enhancing adaptation of rice-based food systems to climate change, IRRI's research and development activities in rice research, partnership and collaboration in rice research strategies in South Asia etc.
On the second day (Nov 30) the representatives from CORRA member visited the research facilities and experimental fields of BRRI and BARI and exchange views on the field of possible co-operations.


