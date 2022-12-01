

Govt to buy 80,000 tonnes of fertilizer, 2.2cr litres soybean oil

It approved six proposals in a virtual meeting including a proposal of the BCIC to procure 80,000 MT of fertilizer. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal virtually presided over the meeting while other members of the committee attended it.

It was not however immediately known which companies will be suppliers and whether the companies are selected through direct procurement method (DPC) or through open tender process.

Sayeed Mahbub Khan, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division, who briefed about the CCGP decisions, said the proposal was placed before the committee in an instant move and he had no detailed information on the matter.

Two proposals were placed before the committee for fertilizer procurement of 80,000 metric tons (MT) of fertilizer. Of these, state-owned Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) will import 50,000 MT of Muriate of Potash (MOP) from Canadian Commercial Corporation under state level contract at Tk 358.48 crore.

Each MT of fertilizer will cost $679.65 while the previous rate of such fertilizer was $778.17 per MT. Moreover, BADC will import 30,000 MT of Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) fertilizer from OCP, SA of Morocco at a cost of Tk 150.67 crore under state-level contract.

Each MT of TSP will cost $474 while the previous rate of such a product was $687.25 per MT.

The committee approved three proposals of Dhaka WASA, placed by the Local Government Division. Of these, Dhaka WASA (Water Supply and Sewerage Authority) will award a Tk 420.06 crore contract to Joint Venture of (1) CCECC, China; (@) SafBon, China and (3) SMEDI, China for the civil works of the package No-WD-2 under Dhaka Sanitation Improvement Project (DSIP).

Under the same DSIP, Dhaka WASA will award a Tk 229.72 crore contract for civil works of the package No-3 to the Joint Venture of (1) Gypsum Structural India Pvt. Ltd, India; (2) EMIT Group Ercole Marelli Technologici, Italy and (3) Khilari Infrastructure Private Ltd., India.

Under the same project of DSIP, the Dhaka WASA will appoint DOHWA Engineering Co.Ltd., Korea as its consultant at Tk 70.77 crore.













