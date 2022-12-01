Ethnic families get sheep in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 30: Sheep and house building materials were provided to 400 families of small ethnic groups in Godagari Upazila of the district on Monday.

Godagari Upazila administration and Upazila Animal Resources Department distributed these at the Upazila Parishad auditorium at around 11am. Former State Minister for Ministry of Industries Omor Faruk Chowdhury, MP, from Rajshahi-1 Constituency, was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme with Godagari Upazila Parishad Chairman Jahangir Alam in the chair.

Upazila Livestock Officer Dr Subrata Kumar Sarkar delivered the welcome speech at the programme conducted by Godagari Press Club President ABM Kamaruzzaman.

Godagari Upazila Awami League (AL) President and Municipality Mayor Ayez Uddin Biswas, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Abdul Malek, Upazila AL General Secretary (GS) Abdur Rashid, Officer-in-Charge of Godagari Model Police Station Kamrul Islam and Upazila Juba League GS Masud Parvez Biplab, among others, were also present during the distribution.











