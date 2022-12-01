Three girls ‘commit suicide’ over SSC result

Three female Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinees have allegedly committed suicide over the examination result in separate incidents in three districts- Narsingdi, Mymensingh and Sylhet, in two days.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself after failing in the SSC examination in Raipura Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Te deceased was identified as Sadia Akter, 15, daughter of Soharaf Mia, a resident of Sadhunagar Village under Mirzapur Union in the upazila. She took part in the SSC examination from Alhaj Bazlul Haque JM High School this year.

It was learnt that the girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her room in the house in the afternoon as she failed in the SSC exam.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Raipura Police Station (PS) Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: An SSC examinee has reportedly committed suicide in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Proma Dutt Nijhum, daughter of teacher of Banshia High School Nirmal Chandra. She participated in the SSC examination from the Khairullah Government Girls High School this year.

It was known that in the SSC result declared on Monday, the girl got GPA 4.67 from Science Department. Proma, later, drank poison as she did not get desired result in the afternoon.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the girl to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) as her condition deteriorated further.

Later on, Proma died at the MMCH in the evening while undergoing treatment there.

SYLHET: A female student hanged herself after failing in the SSC examination in Gowainghat Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Fahima Begum, daughter of Abdul Aziz, a resident of Jamkandi Village in the upazila. She took part in the SSC examination from Birmangal High School in the area this year.

KM Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gowainghat PS, said Fahima hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the afternoon, shortly after receiving her results. She was alone at home at that time.

Fahima's mother and father went for a visit to her maternal uncle's house in the morning.

After coming home in the afternoon, they found Fahima's hanging body and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.

Fahima's body has been sent to the morgue of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for an autopsy, the OC added.













