Thursday, 1 December, 2022, 11:15 AM
Two jailed in Jhenidah, Madaripur

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Two persons have been jailed in different terms on various charges in two districts- Jhenidah and Madaripur, on Tuesday.
JHENIDAH: A fake dentist has been sentenced to one year of imprisonment in the district town on Tuesday.
Executive Magistrate SM Nurunnabi conducted a mobile court at Khan Dental in Natun Haatkhula area in the afternoon and sentenced fake dentist Nazrul Islam one year's imprisonment.
The mobile court also fined him Tk 500, and in default, he has to suffer seven more days in jail.
The mobile court sources said Nazrul Islam worked as storekeeper in a factory.
Executive Magistrate SM Nurunnabi confirmed the matter.
MADARIPUR: A mobile court here on Tuesday sentenced a mill owner to 15 days of imprisonment for hoarding rice in the name of Miniket rice in Sadar Upazila of the district.
Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Mainuddin said they conducted a drive at around 3pm in Bismillah Agro Food Limited and sentenced its owner Md Shadat Hossain to 15 days' imprisonment for hoarding rice.
The mobile court also fined the mill owner Tk one lakh.
The UNO further said they found 633 sacks of rice of different companies in the mill. Besides, 578 empty sacks of Miniket rice were also found at that time, he added.
The UNO said the drive was led by Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection Assistant Director Zannatul Ferdous.


