Illegal fishing nets destroy Hilsa fry at Bauphal



A view of fishing with illegal nets. photo: observer

According to local allegations, the fry-destroying fishing nets, such as Berh and Behundi, are being used in these rivers recklessly. Such unauthorised fishing by banned fishing nets is also causing decrease to local fish production.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, locals said, if action is not taken immediately to stop illegal fishing, various freshwater fish species will disappear.

A visit found damaging fishing craze at different points of Tentulia and Lohalia; large-size Berh and Behundi nets were seen wrapped across several hundred metres of sinking chars and river banks; nets were set during tide time; with the tide water recession during off-tide, huge big fishes are caught, and irrecoverable destruction occurs killing numerous fry fishes including that of Hilsa.

Such nets are also making serious microbial harms to breeding habitats of other animals. These nets are set in deep water in a criss-cross way.

Behundi net is called Bandha Jaal locally. It is made of mosquito curtain, so fry can't slip off it. The visit found such nets stretched across points of Charbarret, Mominpur, Dhulia, Nimdi, Charwadel, Borhanuddiner Sanchrah, and Lalmohan's Nazirpur points along the Tentulia River, and at Jheelna and Baherchar points of Lohalia River.

According to official norms, nets of 4.5 centimetre dice are supposed to be used in fishing in rivers.

It was learnt, under the shelter of local influential people and by managing the local administration, a section of Dadon lenders are carrying out the free-style fishing in Tentulia and Lohalia rivers; already some Dadon lenders made a huge money in this way.

Recently, more than 300 fishermen staged-in a demonstration in Charbarret area of Chandradwip Union under the upazila against the illegal fishing by Behundi Jaal.

They became angry and said, over 100 fishers of Sanchrah Union of Borhanuddin Upazila of Bhola District are continuing fishing by Behundi Jaal stretching both banks of Tentulia. They are damaging numerous fry fishes every day, they added. They demanded banning of that net, also known as Rakkhosi.

Over the last 2 2-day fishing ban in sea, Hilsa fry, known as Chapila, appeared hugely in rivers. But these growing Hilsa are killed by the unscrupulous section.

This section is used to destroy valuable fry fishes this season every year.

This time they are running their festive but illegal fishing, the fishers on protest said.

Bauphal Upazila Fisheries Officer Mahbub Alam Talukdar said, because of Bandha Jaal and Berh Jaal, the natural breeding of various fish species is hampered. In this case, he added, the Department of Fisheries is conducting combing operation and seizing illegal nets, and later on, the seized nets are destroyed by burning.

To stop the illegal net using in the rivers, drives by RAB and Coast Guard will have to be increased, he further said.













