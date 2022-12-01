Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 December, 2022, 11:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Illegal fishing nets destroy Hilsa fry at Bauphal

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

A view of fishing with illegal nets. photo: observer

A view of fishing with illegal nets. photo: observer

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Nov 30: Fishing with illegal nets in Tentulia and Lohalia rivers in Bauphal Upazila of the district is continuing unabated, threatening fry of Hilsa and other fish species.
According to local allegations, the fry-destroying fishing nets, such as Berh and Behundi, are being used in these rivers recklessly. Such unauthorised fishing by banned fishing nets is also causing decrease to local fish production.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, locals said, if action is not taken immediately to stop illegal fishing, various freshwater fish species will disappear.
A visit found damaging fishing craze at different points of Tentulia and Lohalia; large-size Berh and Behundi nets were seen wrapped across several hundred metres of sinking chars and river banks; nets were set during tide time; with the tide water recession during off-tide, huge big fishes are caught, and irrecoverable destruction occurs killing numerous fry fishes including that of Hilsa.
Such nets are also making serious microbial harms to breeding habitats of other animals. These nets are set in deep water in a criss-cross way.
Behundi net is called Bandha Jaal locally. It is made of mosquito curtain, so fry can't slip off it. The visit found such nets stretched across points of Charbarret, Mominpur, Dhulia, Nimdi, Charwadel, Borhanuddiner Sanchrah, and Lalmohan's Nazirpur points along the Tentulia River, and at Jheelna and Baherchar points of Lohalia River.
According to official norms, nets of 4.5 centimetre dice are supposed to be used in fishing in rivers.
It was learnt, under the shelter of local influential people and by managing the local administration, a section of Dadon lenders are carrying out the free-style fishing in Tentulia and Lohalia rivers; already some Dadon lenders made a huge money in this way.
Recently, more than 300 fishermen staged-in a demonstration in Charbarret area of Chandradwip Union under the upazila against the illegal fishing by Behundi Jaal.  
They became angry and said, over 100 fishers of Sanchrah Union of Borhanuddin Upazila of Bhola District are continuing fishing by Behundi Jaal stretching both banks of Tentulia. They are damaging numerous fry fishes every day, they added. They demanded banning of that net, also known as  Rakkhosi.
Over the last 2 2-day fishing ban in sea, Hilsa fry, known as Chapila, appeared hugely in rivers. But these growing Hilsa are killed by the unscrupulous section.
This section is used to destroy valuable fry fishes this season every year.
This time they are running their festive but illegal fishing, the fishers on protest said.
Bauphal Upazila Fisheries Officer Mahbub Alam Talukdar said, because of Bandha Jaal and Berh Jaal, the natural breeding of various fish species is hampered. In this case, he added, the Department of Fisheries is conducting combing operation and seizing illegal nets, and later on, the seized nets are destroyed by burning.
To stop the illegal net using in the rivers, drives by RAB and Coast Guard will have to be increased, he further said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The Public Engineering Day was observed in Kishoreganj
Ethnic families get sheep in Rajshahi
Three girls ‘commit suicide’ over SSC result
Two jailed in Jhenidah, Madaripur
Illegal fishing nets destroy Hilsa fry at Bauphal
Youth gets jail till death for killing mother
A rally was brought out in Barishal City on Tuesday to mark the International Day
Farmers get fertiliser, seeds in Kishoreganj, Khulna


Latest News
Death-row convict hanged at Rajshahi prison
Man murdered by 'younger brother'
World Cup coaches welcome first female ref Frappart
JU butterfly fair at JU on Friday
Remittances to lower income countries ease in 2022: World Bank
Maradona would be 'super happy': Messi
India’s G20 agenda to be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, decisive: Modi
Bangladesh’s forex reserves fall to $33.86bn
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Mexico defeat Saudi Arabia but fail to make World Cup last 16
Most Read News
Pulisic sinks Iran as USA advance in World Cup duel
Argentina coast past Poland 2-0 to top World Cup Group C
Tax return submission deadline extended till Dec 31
Tunisia out of World Cup despite shock win over much-changed France
Bike rider shot dead, another injured in Rangamati
PM reaffirms optimism to resolve Teesta water sharing issue with India
Woman killed in Nilphamari road mishap
4th vaccine dose for elderly, pregnant women recommended
45th BCS circular published; applications open Dec 10
PM directs to carry out Bangabandhu Memorial Trust activities
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft