Youth gets jail till death for killing mother

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Nov 30: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a young man to jail until death for killing his mother in Raipur Upazila in 2020.

Laxmipur District and Sessions Judge Md Rahibul Islam handed down the verdict at around 1:30pm.

The condemned convict is Md Zafar, 27, son of Hossain Ali, a resident of Rakhalia Village under Sonapur Union in Raipur Upazila of the district.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000.

Public Prosecutor of the court Zasim Uddin confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, on August 27 in 2020, Zafar asked his mother Shefali Begum, 60, to give him Tk 10 in order to buy drugs. As his mother refused to give him the money, he got angry. The two were locked into an altercation regarding the matter.

At one stage of the altercation, Zafar stabbed his mother to death by a knife.

Later on, the deceased's husband Hossain Ali filed a murder case with Raipur Police Station in this connection on the next day.

After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on December 23 in 2020.

Following this, the court delivered the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and taking depositions of 10 witnesses.













