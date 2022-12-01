Farmers get fertiliser, seeds in Kishoreganj, Khulna

Fertiliser and seeds have been distributed among the small and marginal farmers in two districts- Kishoreganj and Khulna, in two days.

KISHOREGANJ: Paddy and vegetable seeds were distributed among the famers in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Seeds were handed over to the farmers on the Shahid Syed Nazrul Islam Chattar in the town.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant Agriculturist Moshiur Rahman Humayun attended the distribution programme.

District Awami League (AL) Forest and Environment Secretary Anayet Karim Omi, its Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Shamsul Islam Khan Masum, District Mohila AL President Dilara Begum Asma, its General Secretary (GS) Bilkis Begum, District Krishak League President Ahamed Ullah, its GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, District Juba League leader Rashed Jahangir Pallob and Town Krishak League President Alamgir Hossain, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

A total of 200 small and marginal farmers of 11 unions and 1 municipality in Sadar Upazila received paddy and vegetable seeds at that time.

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: Fertiliser and seeds of vegetable were distributed among small and marginal farmers in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Paikgachha Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension organized the distribution programme on the Agriculture Office premises in the town in the afternoon.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Jahangir Alam said, "Nutritional food is needed to increase the immune system of human body. The backyard of a house can be the main source of all safe nutritious foods. We can produce fresh vegetables, fruits and spices by making use of every inch of space in the house."











