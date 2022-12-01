Six people murdered in five districts

Six people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Rangamati, Cox's Bazar, Nilphamari, Barishal and Jhenidah, in three days.

RANGAMATI: A motorcycle rider was shot to death by miscreants in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in Midpoint area of the upazila at around 8:30am.

Another bike rider was also wounded by bullet at that time. He is now undergoing treatment at Baghaichhari Upazila Health Complex.

The deceased was identified as Shukhen Chakma, son of Mangal Chakma, a resident of Sajek Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that a group of miscreants waylaid Shukhen and Sajib when they were going to Daripara Village from Midpoint in the morning riding by a motorcycle. The assailants opened fire on them and fled the scene.

Locals rescued the duo in critical condition, but Shukhen succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.

In primary interrogation, it was known that the miscreants attacked them mistakenly as Shukhen and Sajib had no involvement in politics.

On information, police and members of Border Guard Bangladesh visited the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sajek Police Station (PS) Md Nurul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

However, tense situation is prevailing in the area after the incident.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya leader was shot to death allegedly by miscreants at a camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district at dawn on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sahab Uddin, 35, son of Monir Ahmed, a resident of H-14 at Camp-12 in the upazila. He was a sub-majhi of the Rohingya Community.

Senior Assistant Superintendent (Media) of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) Md Faruk Ahmed said a group of miscreants entered the house of Shahab at around 5 am, and opened fire at him, leaving the man dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali confirmed the incident, adding that police and APBn members are in action to arrest those involved in the killing.

NILPHAMARI: A woman was allegedly killed during a scuffle with another woman in Saidpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place in Uttar Telipara Village of the upazila at around 5 pm over damaging a potato field by a goat.

The deceased was identified as Taslima Begum, 35, wife of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Uttar Telipara Village in the upazila.

Saidpur PS OC Saiful Islam said Taslima and her neighbour Rubi were locked in a scuffle after one of Rubi's goats had damaged Taslima's potato field in the afternoon, which left Taslima critically injured.

She was rescued by locals, but succumbed to her injuries on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

BARISHAL: Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in the district on Monday.

A sexagenarian man was hacked to death allegedly by his wife in the city on Monday night over a family feud.

The incident took place in Polashpur area in the city at around 10 pm.

Deceased Sheikh Iqbal Kabir, 60, was a resident of Polashpur area in the city.

Local and the deceased's family sources said there had been a feud between Iqbal and his wife Jafrin Ara Popy over family matters. As a sequel to it, Popy indiscriminately hacked Iqbal with a sharp machete from behind at night when he was sitting on the rooftop of the house, leaving him critically injured.

He was rescued by locals in critical condition and taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH), where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka as his condition deteriorated further.

Later on, Sheikh Iqbal Kabir succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers have detained accused Popy from the house, said Kawnia PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Enamul Haque.

He further said a case was already filed against the accused with the PS in this regard.

Legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

On the other hand, former lawmaker and leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Shahjahan Khan, who was attacked while going to join in Barishal rally, has succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Dhaka on Monday. He was 70.

He died at around 10 am while undergoing treatment at Dhanmondi LabAid Hospital, said BNP Media Cell Wing Member Shairul Kabir Khan.

Shahjahan Khan, former lawmaker from Patuakhali-3 constituency, was injured in an attack allegedly by the leaders and workers of the ruling Awami League (AL) while attending a rally in Barishal on November 5. Since then, he had been undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The first namaz-e-janaza for the BNP leader was held at the party's Naya Paltan office while the second on the Patuakhali District BNP office premises at around 9 am on Tuesday, third in Dashmina Upazila at around 11 am, fourth in Galachipa Upazila after Zohr prayer and the final at his own village in Chiknikandi Union at around 3 pm.

He was buried at his family graveyard in Dakshin Sutabaria Village next to his parent's graves after Asr prayer.

Shahjahan was the former general secretary of Patuakhali District BNP and former president of Galachipa Upazila Unit.

JHENIDAH: A tea stall owner was hacked to death by miscreants in Maheshpur Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Jibon Chowdhury alias Titon, 33, son of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Dhan Hariya Village in the upazila.

Maheshpur PS OC Ismail Hossain said a group of miscreants suddenly came on three motorcycles to Titon's tea stall in the evening and indiscriminately hacked him with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.

He was rescued by locals and taken to Maheshpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Jashore Sadar Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at night while undergoing treatment there.

However, the law enforcers are trying to identify the miscreants to take legal action against them, the OC added.













