Thursday, 1 December, 2022, 11:14 AM
Boy electrocuted while hoisting Brazilian flag

Published : Thursday, 1 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

KUSHTIA, Nov 30: A teenage boy has been electrocuted in Kumarkhali Upazila of the district while hoisting Brazilian flag on Tuesday afternoon on the occasion of the World Cup Football-2022.
The deceased was identified as Mithu Sheikh, 14, son of Shaheed Sheikh, a resident of Pitashwar Bashi Village under Panti Union in the upazila.
It was known that the teenage boy came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was climbing a tree to hoist the Brazilian flag on the occasion of the World Cup Football, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued him and rushed to Kushtia General Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.


