Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:45 AM
Home Front Page

Senegal eliminate Ecuador

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

DOHA, NOV 29: Kalidou Koulibaly sent Senegal into the World Cup knockouts for just the second time in their history with
the winner in Tuesday's dramatic 2-1 win over Ecuador.
The Netherlands' dominant victory over Qatar meant only a win would see Senegal through to the knockouts from Group A, while Ecuador would have progressed with a draw.
Senegal opened the scoring through Ismaila Sarr's penalty late in the first half, but despite managing to keep Ecuador captain Enner Valencia quiet throughout, Brighton's Moises Caicedo levelled in the 67th minute before Koulibaly sent his team through and Ecuador home.
Less than a minute later, Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez needed to bail out his side's high backline, sliding in to stifle a counter well outside his box.
Seemingly sparked into life by Senegal's fierce opening, Ecuador pushed forward and won a free-kick 30 metres from goal, with the South Americans taking the opportunity for a rare breather before Valencia slammed the ball into the wall.  
After the furious opening exchanges, both sides began to settle and the first half looked set to end goalless before Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie clattered into Sarr, giving referee Clement Turpin no choice but to point to the spot.
Sarr stepped up and coolly dispatched a fine spot-kick past Galindez, maintaining eye contact with the keeper as the ball went in.     -AFP



