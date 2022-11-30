Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

All regions experienced water extremes in 2021: UN

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

GENEVA, Nov 29: All regions of the world saw water extremes last year -- both floods and droughts -- and billions of people had insufficient freshwater, the United Nations said on Tuesday.
Large areas of the planet recorded drier than normal conditions in 2021, the UN's World Meteorological Organization said in its first annual State of Global Water Resources report.
The report assesses the effects of changes in the climate, environment and society on the Earth's freshwater resources -- limited supplies that are under growing demand -- so they can be managed better.
"The impacts of climate change are often felt through water -- more intense and frequent droughts, more extreme flooding, more erratic seasonal rainfall and accelerated melting of glaciers -- with cascading effects on economies, ecosystems and all aspects of our daily lives," said WMO head Petteri Taalas.
"And yet there is insufficient understanding of changes in the distribution, quantity and quality of freshwater resources."
Some 3.6 billion people face inadequate access to freshwater at least one month per year. That is forecast to rise to more than five billion by 2050, the report said. Between 2001 and 2018, 74 percent of all natural disasters were water-related, according to UN studies.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
All regions experienced water extremes in 2021: UN
Four Palestinians dead as West Bank violence flares
At least 448 killed in Iran protest crackdown: Rights group
Iraq PM, Iran president vow to fight 'terror'
Biden's climate plan stokes tension with EU allies
Mexican prez masses supporters with eye on next polls
French defence minister praises 'strategic intimacy' with Indonesia
5 key decisions at global wildlife summit


Latest News
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar’s World Cup 2022 campaign ends with loss to Netherlands
China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station
Brazil confirm Neymar absence against Cameroon
Couple found dead in Jatrabari
Basic Bank loan scam: HC orders ACC to complete probe in 3 months
Is Jaya Ahsan making her debut in Hindi cinema?
Next national polls will be held as per constitution: Quader
Beauty contestant files GD against organisers seeking Tk 6 lakh
Ind Cup Football: Dhaka Abahani to play Sheikh Russell KC in first semifinal on Wednesday
Most Read News
Saudi firm inks deal with PDB to set up 1000MW solar power plant
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Teenager stabbed dead 'by friend' over World Cup match brawl
Rangamati headmaster gets life in prison for rape of student
Pori Moni submits statement against businessman Nasir, two others
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Fire at Gazipur textile mill, firemen struggling to douse even after 11 hrs
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar hope to avoid becoming 1st host to exit without win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft