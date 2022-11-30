Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Four Palestinians dead as West Bank violence flares

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

RAMALLAH, Nov 29: Israeli troops shot dead three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank Tuesday, Palestinian officials said, before a suspected car-ramming attacker was killed after seriously wounding a woman, Israeli medics and the army said.
The army confirmed its troops had fired on "rioters" who attacked soldiers in two separate West Bank clashes overnight.
The 20-year-old woman was in "severe condition" with a head injury following the suspected car-ramming north of Jerusalem, medics said. Jerusalem's Shaare Tzedek hospital confirmed the alleged attacker had been killed.
The West Bank has suffered spiralling violence this year, with near daily Israeli army raids leading to scores of deaths -- of Palestinian fighters and also civilians -- while Jewish settlers have been increasingly targeted by at times deadly Palestinian violence.
In Kafr Ein, near Ramallah, two brothers were killed by Israeli fire, the Palestinian health ministry said.
A third man died of bullet wounds to the head fired by Israeli troops in Beit Ummar, near the flashpoint city of Hebron, the ministry said.
Commenting on the Beit Ummar clash, the Israeli army said it had opened fire on "rioters" who "hurled rocks and improvised explosive devices at the soldiers" after two vehicles got stuck during an "operation patrol" in the area.
Palestinian official news agency Wafa named the dead man as Mufid Mahmud Khalil, 44, from the Beit Ummar area.
The health ministry identified the dead in Kafr Ein as brothers Jawad Abdulrahman Rimawi, 22, and Dhafer Abdul Rahman Rimawi, 21.     -AFP







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
All regions experienced water extremes in 2021: UN
Four Palestinians dead as West Bank violence flares
At least 448 killed in Iran protest crackdown: Rights group
Iraq PM, Iran president vow to fight 'terror'
Biden's climate plan stokes tension with EU allies
Mexican prez masses supporters with eye on next polls
French defence minister praises 'strategic intimacy' with Indonesia
5 key decisions at global wildlife summit


Latest News
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar’s World Cup 2022 campaign ends with loss to Netherlands
China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station
Brazil confirm Neymar absence against Cameroon
Couple found dead in Jatrabari
Basic Bank loan scam: HC orders ACC to complete probe in 3 months
Is Jaya Ahsan making her debut in Hindi cinema?
Next national polls will be held as per constitution: Quader
Beauty contestant files GD against organisers seeking Tk 6 lakh
Ind Cup Football: Dhaka Abahani to play Sheikh Russell KC in first semifinal on Wednesday
Most Read News
Saudi firm inks deal with PDB to set up 1000MW solar power plant
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Teenager stabbed dead 'by friend' over World Cup match brawl
Rangamati headmaster gets life in prison for rape of student
Pori Moni submits statement against businessman Nasir, two others
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Fire at Gazipur textile mill, firemen struggling to douse even after 11 hrs
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar hope to avoid becoming 1st host to exit without win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft