Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:44 AM
Iraq PM, Iran president vow to fight 'terror'

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

TEHRAN, Nov 29: Tehran and Baghdad Tuesday identified fighting "terrorism", maintaining mutual security and extending economic cooperation as key priorities during the new Iraqi prime minister's first official visit to Iran.
Mohammed Shia al-Sudani was received by President Ebrahim Raisi, who expressed hopes of bolstering ties that have lately been hit by tensions over Iran carrying out cross-border strikes against exiled opposition groups.
Sudani came to power last month, after a year-long tussle between political factions over forming a government following an October 2021 general election. "From our perspective and that of the Iraqi government, security, peace, cooperation and regional stability are very important," Raisi told a joint press conference.    -AFP


