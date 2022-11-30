Video
Wednesday, 30 November, 2022
News

Biden's climate plan stokes tension with EU allies

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Nov 29: Certain provisions in US President Joe Biden's landmark climate action plan, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), have provoked strong responses from the European Union, which fears it could hurt its industry.
With the IRA set to be one of the main topics discussed during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Washington this week, AFP answers some key questions about the spat.
The IRA, a behemoth piece of legislation that largely focuses on climate and social spending, provides more than $430 billion in US    investments.
Of that sum, $370 billion will go toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030, making it the largest-ever US program to combat climate change.
Some of the investments are in the form of tax cuts for companies that invest in clean energy, but there are also significant subsidies for electric vehicles, batteries and renewable energy projects -- if they are manufactured in the United States.
One is a $7,500 subsidy for households buying US-made electric vehicles, while another gives benefits to manufacturers of wind turbines and solar panels who use US steel.
The IRA has caused a stir at EU headquarters in Brussels as well as in other European capitals, which see the various subsidies as "discriminatory," in particular against the bloc's auto manufacturers.
"This is unacceptable for the EU. As it stands, this text is extremely protectionist, to the detriment of European exports" said Czech industry minister Jozef Sikela, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency.
He did, however, stress the "goodwill on both sides" after a meeting of EU ministers with US Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai.
In early November, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton threatened to "go before the WTO" and consider "retaliatory measures" if the United States did not reverse its subsidies.    -AFP







