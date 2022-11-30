Shimanto Bank holds anti money laundering training

Video
Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Busines Desk

Shimanto Bank arranged a training program on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing" recently at Lalmonirhat district under supervision of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), says a press release.
Md. Rafiqul Islam, Director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) was present as chief guest and Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Shimanto Bank was present as guest of honor in the training programme.
It was attended by 55 officers of different banks of Lalmonirhat district. The event was conducted by Mohammad Azizul Hoque, Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO) of Shimanto Bank.  Md. Jaynul Abedeen, Joint Director and Sahalam Kazi, Deputy Director, BFIU were resource persons in the training program.



