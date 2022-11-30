

UCB gets Mastercard Excellence Award 2022

ATM Tahmiduzzaman FCS, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary and Md Abdullah Al Mamoon, Deputy Managing Director received the award on behalf of UCB.

The award ceremony was attended by Tipu Munshi, MP, the Minister, of Commerce as chief guest, Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank was guest of honor; Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, Mastercard and Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard were present among others on the occasion.



